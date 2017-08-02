Woman Killed, 5 Young Children Hurt In Solano County Rollover Crash

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman is dead and five young children are seriously injured after a crash in rural Solano County Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was on westbound State Route 12, east of Nurse Slough Road and due south of Travis Air Force Base.

California Highway Patrol’s Solano office says, just after 5:30 p.m., a woman was driving a 1999 Ford Taurus on the road when, for an unknown reason, the car drifted into dirt shoulder.

The car then flipped over several time – ejecting everyone from the car.

Authorities say the woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Five children, ranging in age from 3 months to 8 years old, all suffered major injuries and are being treated at Oakland Children’s Hospital.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

It is still unclear at this point what caused the crash. CHP has not said if anyone in the car was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call investigators at 1 (800) 835-5247.