Trump Reportedly Described White House As A ‘Real Dump’

August 2, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, White House
US President Donald Trump attends a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 31, 2017. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a “real dump.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com. The story on Trump’s complicated love for golf also appears in Sports Illustrated magazine.

The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members. Trump told the members he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: “That White House is a real dump.”

Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.

