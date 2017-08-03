1 Dead In Rio Linda Plane Crash

4:05 p.m. UPDATE: The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms the pilot died in the crash.
—-
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A small aircraft has crashed into the backyard of a home in Rio Linda, Sacramento Metro Fire reported on Thursday.
The aircraft reportedly went down around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the area of 28th Street.
One patient is being treated, their condition is unknown.
No fire was sparked by the crash.
We’ll have more on this developing story online and on the CBS13 News at 4.