Crews Start Emergency Levee Repairs Downstream From Oroville Dam

YUBA CITY (AP) — Work crews have started emergency repairs to a damaged levee downstream of the Northern California dam that overflowed this winter.
The $28.5 million repair project launched Thursday is part of increasing repairs and damage claims downstream of the battered Oroville Dam.
Oroville Dam is the nation’s tallest dam. Both spillways at the dam failed in February, forcing temporary evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people.
Authorities aim to complete repairs by December to three miles of Feather River levee damaged by heavy flows downstream of the dam. The levee protects 75,000 people in and around Yuba City.
Meanwhile, California’s Department of General Services says it’s received more than 80 claims from individuals for other damage blamed on this winter’s crisis at the Oroville Dam.