Pilot Dies After Plane Crashes In Rio Linda Backyard

August 3, 2017 11:10 PM By Steve Large
Filed Under: Rio Linda

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A small plane’s crash landing into a Rio Linda home has left its pilot dead and investigators searching for clues into what went wrong.

That plane crashed just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a home on U and 28th streets in Rio Linda.

As night fell, flashing lights from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department squad cars were the only sign of the terrifying crash.

“It’s crazy,” neighbor San Saene said.

Saene heard the crash but initially didn’t know what it was.

“I just heard a big bang, and my lights went off,” Saene said.

The plane ended up inside the fenceline of a heavily wooded backyard, just missing the home.

“Witnesses state that they saw the plane at a low elevation, flying in a south bound direction, clipped the power poles,” Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Tony Turnbull said. “Also some trees on the property, and then went down into the property.”

The plane that crashed was a Lancair IV. It’s a four-seater that can cost half-a-million dollars and is considered highly sophisticated.

“It’s made mostly for speed,” Sacramento Executive Flyers CEO Steven Thompson said.

“It’s extremely fast and very easy to get out of control unless you’ve had the hours. You have to do a lot of monitoring of temperatures in this type of aircraft.”

Now federal investigators will try to determine what went wrong–that led this small plane to crash land into a Rio Linda back yard, killing its pilot.

The FAA would not say where the plane was coming from or where it was going, although the McClellan Air Field is nearby.

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch