Trying To Understand What’s Going On: The Lo-Down – 8/3

August 3, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: NBA, Neymar, NFL, The Lo-Down, Tom Brady

Hour 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Coliseum on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked about the news coming out of Dolphins training camp with their quarterback Ryan Tannehill going down with a knee injury.  Next, Damien brought up Tom Brady’s birthday and asked if you could compare different athletes in different sports.  He also talked about Steph Curry playing in the WEB.COM Tour event today.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

MIAMI, FL - JULY 29: Neymar #11 of Barcelona takes the shot on goal surrounded by Real Madrid players during the International Champions Cup El Clásico match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, FL. FC Barcelona won the match with a score of 3 to 2. FC Barcelona was the International Champions Cup winners.

In the second hour of the show Damian brought up Carmelo Anthony saying that he is at peace with the Knicks situation, and got into some other NBA news.  Damien also talked about Robert Kraft sending AFC Championship tickets to season ticket holders, and if the Patriots will make another Super Bowl appearance. At the end of the hour Damien had Chris try and explain the Neymar situation at Barcelona, and make comparisons to American sports.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked about the ESPN projected wins for the teams in the NBA, and predicted what the Kings will do.  Next, he brought up some of the NFL players saying that getting 30 sacks in a season might be doable.  Damien followed up the show previewing tonight’s Hall of Fame game between the Cardinals and Cowboys tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

