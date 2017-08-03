Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked about the news coming out of Dolphins training camp with their quarterback Ryan Tannehill going down with a knee injury. Next, Damien brought up Tom Brady’s birthday and asked if you could compare different athletes in different sports. He also talked about Steph Curry playing in the WEB.COM Tour event today. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Damian brought up Carmelo Anthony saying that he is at peace with the Knicks situation, and got into some other NBA news. Damien also talked about Robert Kraft sending AFC Championship tickets to season ticket holders, and if the Patriots will make another Super Bowl appearance. At the end of the hour Damien had Chris try and explain the Neymar situation at Barcelona, and make comparisons to American sports. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien talked about the ESPN projected wins for the teams in the NBA, and predicted what the Kings will do. Next, he brought up some of the NFL players saying that getting 30 sacks in a season might be doable. Damien followed up the show previewing tonight’s Hall of Fame game between the Cardinals and Cowboys tonight. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

