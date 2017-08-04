Cal Fire: Massive Detwiler Fire Started With A Gunshot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A massive wildfire that burned more than 80,000 acres and threatened the town of Mariposa started with a gunshot, Cal Fire investigators said on Friday.
The Detwiler Fire burned more than 81,000 acres and is nearly 100 percent contained.
The fire started on July 16 and quickly grew in size, forcing the evacuation of thousands.
Cali Fire investigators ruled on Friday the fire was started by the discharge of firearms on public lands.
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible.