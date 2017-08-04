WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Cal Fire: Massive Detwiler Fire Started With A Gunshot

A firefighter works to protect a home in Mariposa, California on July 19, 2017. The Detwiler fire, which has burned more than 45,000 acres and destroyed eight structures, is currently at 7 percent containment. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A massive wildfire that burned more than 80,000 acres and threatened the town of Mariposa started with a gunshot, Cal Fire investigators said on Friday.

The Detwiler Fire burned more than 81,000 acres and is nearly 100 percent contained.

The fire started on July 16 and quickly grew in size, forcing the evacuation of thousands.

Cali Fire investigators ruled on Friday the fire was started by the discharge of firearms on public lands.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch