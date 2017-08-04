Giants Win 11-2 Over A’s

August 4, 2017 7:38 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Ty Blach pitched eight strong innings and hit a three-run homer and Jarrett Parker had three hits and three RBIs in his first game back from the disabled list as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Oakland Athletics 11-2 on Thursday night.

The win gave the Giants a split of the four-game home-and-home Bay Bridge Series.

Blach (7-7) struck out four and gave up two runs, six hits and one walk. The 26-year-old left-hander threw 104 pitches. He’s pitched at least six innings in six straight starts.

Blach homered off Chris Smith in the fifth. His first career home run cleared the 399-foot sign in center field and extended an 8-1 lead.

The Giants combined for 13 hits as they spoiled the return of Oakland A’s starter Kendall Graveman (2-3).

