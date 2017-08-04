11 Arrested In Roseville Prostitution Sting

August 4, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Human Trafficking, prostitution, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An undercover prostitution sting has resulted in the rest of eleven men in Roseville.

The Roseville Police Department says officers posed as prostitutes and posted ads on websites. Men who responded to the ads then met at an undisclosed location in Roseville for a “date.”

In total, police say 10 men who offered to pay money for sex responded to the ad. The men were soon arrested on charges of soliciting a prostitute.

Unexpectedly, police also say a man also responded to the ads offering to give the undercover officer posing as a prostitute rides to the date for cash. The man eventually agreed to meet with the officers and he too was arrested. The man, 47-year-old Luis Enrique Allen, is facing pimping charges on allegations of profiting from the work prostitutes.

Luis Enrique Allen’s booking photo. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

The suspected “johns” arrested include: Mazyar Daneshghar, 40, of Roseville; Joseph Gregory Frye, 27, of Sacramento; Leonel Gutierez, 36, of Rancho Cordova; Dennis Gates Lilley, 52, of Granite Bay; James Richard Lucas, 59, of Shingle Springs; Edward J. Lyman Jr., 57, of McClellan;  Ali Rios, 25, of Sacramento; Vasile Rusu, 40, of Sacramento; Marvin Orlando Tepe-Sarat, 39, of Antelope; and Mark Edward Triplett, 56, of Roseville.

Roseville police say they’re efforts to battle prostitution are ongoing. Sex trafficking victims can confidentially seek help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

