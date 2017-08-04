Lightning Strike Injures 3 Sisters At Utah Lake

August 4, 2017 8:49 PM
(Credit: PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Police say a lightning strike at mountain lake injured three sisters in eastern Utah, leaving two in critical condition.

Authorities said the girls aged 2, 7 and 8 were at Lily Lake near the Wyoming border when they were struck Friday afternoon.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright says the two older girls were flown to hospitals with critical injuries. The third was taken by ambulance in fair condition.

Wright says the lake is one of hundreds in the Uinta Mountains used for camping, hiking and fishing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

