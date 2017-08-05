California Man Suspected Of Killing Wife In Deadly Fight

August 5, 2017 6:32 PM
Filed Under: beaten, sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in a deadly fight.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Lt. Ruben Martinez said 72-year-old Steven Rothschild summoned police to come to his house in Boyes Hot Springs late Friday, saying he and his wife, Juanita Rotschild, had been in a fight and she died.

Authorities said the woman was found unresponsive on the couple’s couch and appeared to be severely beaten.

Deputies and emergency medical responders tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies did not find any obvious weapons in the house and are still investigating the cause and manner of Juanita Rothschild’s death.

