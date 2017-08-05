Mother Explains The Pain Of Losing Two Children

Aquanetta Gordon and her son, Benjamin Underwood, made national headlines a decade ago. Underwood gained notoriety as the boy who could see with sound. He eventually passed away of retinal cancer.

But Gordon suffered another loss when her youngest son was fatally shot while leaving a house party last weekend.

She learned of his passing from a call from the coroner’s office, which she described as the most painful phone call of her life.

“I have five children. I have one that is already deceased, so I have four living. So I am thinking, okay – who?” explained Gordon about the call. “They told me that they had my son Isaiah. And then I just hung up the phone.”

Gordon’s youngest child, Isaih Bridgette, was just 22.

The party invite came though Snapchat. Over 200 people showed up. Gordon says neighbors called police to complain, but there was little they could do. But what Gordon plans to do, is to create legal change.

“The idea that these kids are free to music blasting at 2 and 3 in the morning, disturbing the peace, in a neighborhood, is wrong,” said Gordon.

She now wants to implement legislation that limits big parties that go late into the night, hoping it can help to lower crime and ultimately, help save lives. She knows it will be a tough fight, but one she vows to fight.

“I’m not going to quit. Something is going to change. I do not want to see another mother have to go through what I am going through right now – dealing with a death of a child, senselessly,” explained Gordon.

She has already spoken with law makers and has meetings planned with city leaders.

Detectives say they don’t have a motive, but they do have a description of the suspect. He is described as a black male in his 20s. He has short deadlocks and weighs between 175 and 180 pounds.

Isaiah’s burial is scheduled for Friday.