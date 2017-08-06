Grocery Store Security Guard Stabbed By Shoplifting Suspect

August 6, 2017 7:57 PM
Filed Under: Crime, grocery store, Los Angeles, stabbing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing a security guard who tried to stop him from stealing beer.

Police Officer Victoria White said the suspect tried to shoplift from a Food 4 Less grocery store in the Sylmar neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley Sunday afternoon.

She said the guard followed the suspect out of the store, and during a confrontation on the sidewalk the man fatally stabbed the guard.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

