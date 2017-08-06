Palm Springs Fed Up With Insect Thriving After Winter Rains

Dozens and sometimes hundreds of the sunflower seed-sized insects are swarming sites throughout the desert city, gathering on ledges outside coffee shops, flocking to bright lights at night and clinging to the crevices of windows.
The Desert Sun reports (http://desert.sn/2uwbWNl ) that the charcoal seed bugs are attracted to vegetation that has flourished following an unusually wet winter.
Palm Springs resident Shelli O’Rourke says that when she gets home at night, she has to rush inside to avoid the swarm around her porch light. Another resident, Les Alexander, says he has stopped leaving his outdoor lights on altogether, as have various businesses.