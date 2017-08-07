Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Arden Arcade Area Crash

Filed Under: arden-arcade, motorcycle crash

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Sacramento County Monday morning.

The scene is near Watt Avenue and Hurley Way.

California Highway Patrol says a car was heading northbound on Watt Avenue and was making a legal U-turn just before 6:30 a.m. when it was struck by a man on a motorcycle.

It appears the motorcycle hit underneath the car, CHP says.

The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old man, died in the crash.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch