Man, 68, Killed In Crash On I-5 Near Elk Grove; Search On For Other Driver

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are continuing to look for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 5.

There were few vehicles on the interstate outside of Elk Grove just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Volvo was driving in the northbound fast lane when a Mercedes traveling at an estimated 100 miles per hour came upon the Volvo and tried to pass it just south of Hood Franklin Road.

A violent collision soon followed, with the Mercedes slamming into the rear end of the Volvo.

The Volvo was sent crashing into the center median.

“That Volvo rolled over several times, landing in the south bound lanes on its right shoulder,” said Ofc. Michael Bradley with the CHP.

The 68-year-old Volvo driver, Marcellino Castellano, died instantly in the crash. His passengers, 76-year-old Robert La Rocca and 60-year-old Servero Ramirez, are being treated for broken bones at Kaiser Permanente’s South Sacramento Medical Center.

Officers have not been able to find the driver of the Mercedes.