August 7, 2017 9:12 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave and Matt talk about Jay Cutler signing with the Dolphins, the A’s trading Yonder Alonso, and Darren Daulton passing away. Then, more on Jay Cutler signing and what that means for Colin Kaepernick. Finally, more NFL players in trouble to end the hour.

HOUR 2:

KHTK’s golf insider Garrett Johnson joins The Drive to talk about Steph Curry playing in the Web.com tournament last week. Then, Threefer Madness featuring NFL celebration rules, Colin Kaepernick, and Doc Rivers. Matt Barrows, San Francisco 49ers insider for the Sacramento Bee, joins The Drive to talk the latest out of Niners training camp.

HOUR 3:

The man who brought the Kings to Sacramento, Gregg Lukenbill, joins The Drive to share stories on how he brought the team here, his time as their owner, and some talk on where the franchise is now.

