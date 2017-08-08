Hour 1
The NBA released a plan to limit the amount of rest a team can deem for a player, along with announcing they are cutting down on back to back games for road trips. Hear Doug and Grant give their thoughts on the move by the league as well as what they think the moves will do for fans.
Hour 2
In hour two of the show, Doug and Grant break down the top 50 African Americans in sports of all time… Listen as the fellas discuss the rankings of athletes and their place in history.
Hour 3
The fellas continue to talk the best 50 African Americans athletes of all time and gets a huge response from listeners and callers.
Hour 4
Damon Hack of The Golf Channel joined the fellas in hour four to preview the PGA Championship this weekend. Hear Damon break down the weather issues and who he believes will win.