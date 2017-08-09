Neighbors Catch Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Citrus Heights Woman

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police have arrested one person following a stabbing incident that stemmed from a residential burglary in Citrus Heights.

Around 5:40 a.m. this morning, police received the call that someone had been stabbed in the area of Rowan Way, off Shupe Drive, in Citrus Heights, according to a statement from Citrus Heights police.

A woman in her 40s who lives at the home was taken to Mercy San Juan Hospital with stab wounds. Her condition is unknown.

Police at the scene say the suspect opened a sliding glass door and went inside the home. There, he got into an altercation with the woman and stabbed her twice.

Neighbors heard the woman screaming and rushed to the home. Two neighbors caught the suspect and held him until police arrived.

“A neighbor behind us was yelling ‘Get that guy, call 911, He was trying to break into her house!’ So I couldn’t tell where it was coming from, so I got dressed and got out front. And as soon as I got out front, this guy was running in the middle of the street, and my other neighbor was trying to catch him,” said neighbor Josh Estrella. “So I went out there to try to help him and tackled the guy down, and we were holding him down until cops got there.”

Police believe the suspect was acting alone.