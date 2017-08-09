Police: Antelope Man Found With 183 Pounds Of Pot In North Dakota

August 9, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, california, Marijuana
The routine drug bust on Aug. 7 turned into one of the biggest drug busts ever. Officers seized 183 pounds of marijuana. (Credit: North Dakota Highway Patrol)

BISMARCK, N.D. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man from California was arrested with 183 pounds of marijuana in his car when he was pulled over on Interstate 94 in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Harold Miller, of Antelope, California, was stopped for traffic violations Monday in a construction zone between Mandan and Bismarck. Troopers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana in the Dodge minivan.

A search of the vehicle discovered drugs with a street value of $700,000.

Miller is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports this was one of the state’s biggest-ever drug busts.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

