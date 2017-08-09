2 Bodies Found Inside South Sacramento Home In ‘Isolated Incident’

August 9, 2017 6:16 PM By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a South Sacramento home after two bodies were found inside a home by a neighbor.

Police are investigating a crime scene on the 5400 block of Bonniemae Way.

Police are describing this as an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects.

A neighbor who hadn’t heard from someone in the home for a few days went to check the home and found the bodies inside and called police. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Wednesday

The identities of the people inside have not been disclosed by police.

