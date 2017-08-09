2 Bodies Found Inside South Sacramento Home In ‘Isolated Incident’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a South Sacramento home after two bodies were found inside a home by a neighbor.
Police are investigating a crime scene on the 5400 block of Bonniemae Way.
Police are describing this as an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects.
A neighbor who hadn’t heard from someone in the home for a few days went to check the home and found the bodies inside and called police. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Wednesday
The identities of the people inside have not been disclosed by police.