Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Zach Randolph's arrest last night, and what this will mean for him and the Kings. The guys took calls from listeners to get their feelings on Randolph, and how the Kings should handle the situation.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Josh Rosen's comments about Student Atheltes and where the line between academics and sports is. This led to a longer discussion if college athletes should be paid, and how that would be able to work. The guys also talked about Lebron James' cryptic texts, and if he is going to LA as a free agent.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys got back in to the story of the day with Zach Randolph's run in with the law, and what the future is going to be for him and the team. The guys also talked about OJ Simpson's Bronco going on sale on the show Pawn Stars. They also talked about MLB Players weekend and what they think of the players nicknames.

