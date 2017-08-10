Decisions: The Lo-Down – 8/10

August 10, 2017 5:39 PM
College Football, NBA, Zach Randolph

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Zach Randolph’s arrest last night, and what this will mean for him and the Kings. The guys took calls from listeners to get their feelings on Randolph, and how the Kings should handle the situation.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Injured quarterback Josh Rosen #3 of the UCLA Bruins and Head Coach Jim Mora on the sidelines before the game against the USC Trojans at Rose Bowl on November 19, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Josh Rosen’s comments about Student Atheltes and where the line between academics and sports is.  This led to a longer discussion if college athletes should be paid, and how that would be able to work.  The guys also talked about Lebron James’ cryptic texts, and if he is going to LA as a free agent.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 31: Charles Cale, a neighbor of O.J. Simpson, testifies that Simpson's Ford Bronco (on screen above) was not on the street in front of the Simpson's estate between 9:30 to 9:45 pm the night of the murders 31 March in the O J Simpson murder trial. Prosecutors claim that Simpson drove the Bronco from the murder scene to his home on 12 June the night of the murders.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys got back in to the story of the day with Zach Randolph’s run in with the law, and what the future is going to be for him and the team.  The guys also talked about OJ Simpson’s Bronco going on sale on the show Pawn Stars.  They also talked about MLB Players weekend and what they think of the players nicknames.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

