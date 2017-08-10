1 Man Arrested, Another Still Sought After Stockton Officers Shot At

August 10, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested one man in connection to the late June incident where officers were shot at in Stockton.

Back on June 26, multiple officers were shot at during a car chase. The suspects got away.

Thursday morning, Stockton police announced that one arrest had been made in connection to the shooting. Detectives say 26-year-old Martin Harlan had been arrested several days before by the Hayward Police Department on charges unrelated to the Stockton incident.

martin harlan 1 Man Arrested, Another Still Sought After Stockton Officers Shot At

Martin Harlan’s booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Police say they’re still searching for a second man, 48-year-old Steven Rodriguez, in connection to Stockton shooting.

Harlan is facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer and gang enhancements. He’s also facing carjacking, firearm violations, evading a police officer, felony hit and run, and assault on two officers charges for the Hayward arrest.

steven rodriguez 1 Man Arrested, Another Still Sought After Stockton Officers Shot At

Photo of Steven Rodriguez provided by the Stockton Police Department.

Anyone with information on where Rodriguez is or with any other relevant information is asked to contact detectives at (209) 937-8377.

