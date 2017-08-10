WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Girl, 12, Dies After Being Shot In California Drive-By

August 10, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: drive-by shooting, Victorville

VICTORVILLE (AP) – Southern California authorities say a 12-year-old girl has died after being struck in an apparent drive-by shooting.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say the girl was inside a residence in Victorville when she was hit by several bullets Wednesday night.

Neighbors told reporters they heard multiple gunshots.

The child was transported in grave condition to a trauma center, where she died.

Investigators have not released suspect descriptions or said if the home was targeted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

