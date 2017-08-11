Man Found Dead In South Sacramento Home Identified

August 11, 2017 9:31 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who was found dead in a South Sacramento home has been identified.

William Robert Hauge, 68, of Sacramento was found dead inside a home on Bonniemae Way on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not identified a cause of death for Hauge, or a second unidentified woman who was also found dead in the home. No relation between the two has been established.

Neighbors say the woman who lives in the home is in her 80s and has lived there 50 years. One neighbor who hadn’t seen her for days did a welfare check, leading to the terrifying discovery.

Police told neighbors they believe this case is an isolated incident and there is no search for a suspect.

 

 

 

