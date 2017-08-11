Must Watch: Saturday Night Live Roasts LaVar Ball And ‘Big Baller Brand’

August 11, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball, NBA, Saturday Night Live, SNL

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Oh LaVar Ball. You went from supporting your son to being the one of the most laughed-at faces in the nation.

He’s practically one of the most quoted personalities right now by stating (and not limited to) the following:

  • He can beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1
  • He and his son, LaMelo, would be Shaq and his son in a 2-on-2 game
  • That his now-NBA drafted son Lonzo Ball is better than all-star Steph Curry
  • His shoes will sell for a whopping $495

Take a look at Saturday Night Live’s recent skit involving Kenan Thompson playing LaVar Ball as he’s being interviewed about his “Big Baller Brand” shoes and clothing line.

Two words: Spot. On.

