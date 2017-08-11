2 Hurt In Shooting Near Downtown Sacramento Nightclub

August 11, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento, shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were hit with gunfire in downtown Sacramento early Friday morning.

The scene was at Parlare Euro Lounge on J and 10th Streets.

Officer say, around 1:45 a.m., two people who were shot in the area. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, or if any suspects have been identified.

Sacramento police wrapped up their investigation of the scene around 5 a.m.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:24 am

    These low-life hangouts are *MAGNETS* for fights, stabbings, and shootings.
    You combine alcohol, drug sales, and aggressive males fighting over women and ex-girlfriends…this is what you get.

    The only people who benefit: the club owners and bartenders who take home the cash profits, under-report and cheat on their taxes.
    And couldn’t care less about the trouble and destruction their sick little business causes for everybody else.
    Including those who die on the road at 2 a.m. from D.U.I.

    Reply | Report comment |

