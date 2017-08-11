Sacramento State Student Saves Choking Man Before Paramedic Internship Interview

August 11, 2017 4:56 PM
File photo of an ambulance. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento State student waiting for a paramedic internship appointment saved a man who was choking on Wednesday.

Will Stewart noticed the man in sudden distress at Coastal Peaks Coffee in San Luis Obispo and jumped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The owner of the coffee shop, Mike Knight, praised the Sacramento State student’s quick thinking.

“I was amazed that this young man had sense enough to realize what was happening so quickly and get over there,” Knight said. “Thank God he was here.”

As great as this would look on a resume, his interviewer with San Luis Ambulance said he didn’t know about Stewart’s heroics until after the interview. Stewart didn’t mention it during the interview.

And yes, he got the internship.

