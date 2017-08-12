8 Firefighters Recover From Crash In Northern California

August 12, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: firefighters, Modoc National Forest

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — Eight firefighters are recovering from injuries sustained when a truck they were riding in rolled over in far Northern California.

The U.S. Forest Service says they were heading to fight a nearly 8,000-acre wildfire in the Modoc National Forest on Friday when the accident occurred on State Route 299 near Cedarville.

Seven were treated and released, and one remains hospitalized Saturday in stable condition. They work for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc., a contractor that supplies firefighting and fire prevention services.

The California Highway Patrol says they were in a truck that was in the rear of a convoy going to the forest. A deer reportedly crossed the road, causing the lead vehicle to stop. Their truck went up an embankment to avoid a collision, and instead it rolled over.

