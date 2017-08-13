Nearly 1,000 evacuate from fire at California campground

August 13, 2017 4:16 PM
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An early morning fire at a Northern California campground sent nearly 1,000 people fleeing to safety.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2vzHNyz ) the fire began just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Glen campground near the shores of Lake Sonoma. It grew to about 2.7 acres before firefighters put it out.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineer park ranger said 886 people were booked at the campground at the time.

One of the campers, Tait Smith, told the newspaper the fire sent people shouting and scurrying to get in their cars, leaving behind shoes and camping gear.

He said it took about 10 minutes before fire crews arrived to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch