NBA Unveils Sacramento Kings’ 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
It’s go-time Kings fans. The NBA announced the 2017-18 regular season schedule Monday afternoon, and Sacramento will be in it for the long haul as they’ll be looking to finally break their playoff drought.
…or at least get one step closer.
After a six-game preseason, Sacramento will begin its regular season schedule with a home-opener against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7pm.
The team will play 12 nationally-televised games, which begins with their second home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 26. The game will air on TNT at 7:30pm PST.
The remaining primetime games are:
Tue, Nov. 7 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – NBATV
Mon, Nov. 13 @ Washington Wizards – NBATV
Wed, Nov.22 vs. Los Angeles Lakers – ESPN
Tue, Dec. 26 @ Los Angeles Clippers – NBATV
Fri, Dec. 29 vs. Phoenix Suns – NBATV
Tue, Jan. 9 @ Los Angeles Lakers – NBATV
Fri, Feb. 2 vs. Golden State Warriors – ESPN
Fri, Feb. 9 vs. Portland Trail Blazers – ESPN
Mon, Feb. 26 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – NBATV
Thu, Mar. 22 vs Atlanta Hawks – NBATV
Sun, Apr. 1 @ Los Angeles Lakers – NBATV
Coinciding with the beginning of their schedule, the Kings will cap off their 2017-18 regular season run with a home game against the Rockets on Wednesday, Apr. 11.
You can view the full schedule here.