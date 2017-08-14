UNR Student Seen In Now Notorious Charlottesville Picture Defends White Nationalism

RENO (AP) – A Nevada college student who was photographed marching in Virginia before a deadly white supremacist rally says he’s not an “angry racist.”
KTVN-TV interviewed 20-year-old Peter Cvjetanovic after he was identified online in a photo showing white nationalists marching through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches Friday.
On Saturday, a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters as tensions turned violent at a related rally.
Cvjetanovic says he didn’t expect the photo to spread but that he’s a white nationalist who cares for all people and wants to “preserve what we have.”
Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, after a recent photo of the two reportedly surfaced, condemned the events and said he didn’t know Cvjetanovic.
The University of Nevada, Reno, also denounced the movement as corrosive to society.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.
One Comment
An education for a racist pos. This student does not need an education he needs an as s kicking.what a waste of skin. I hope his employment ends at urn. We don’t need a little Nazi follower.
Too bad he did not study us history