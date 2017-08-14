UNR Student Seen In Now Notorious Charlottesville Picture Defends White Nationalism

August 14, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: reno
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 13: People gather downtown protest the alt-right movement and to mourn the victims of yesterdays rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. One person was killed and 19 others were injured in Charlottesville when a car plowed into a group of activists who were preparing to march in opposition to a nearby white nationalists rally. Two police officers were also killed when a helicopter they were using to monitor the rally crashed. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RENO (AP) – A Nevada college student who was photographed marching in Virginia before a deadly white supremacist rally says he’s not an “angry racist.”

KTVN-TV interviewed 20-year-old Peter Cvjetanovic after he was identified online in a photo showing white nationalists marching through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches Friday.

On Saturday, a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters as tensions turned violent at a related rally.

Cvjetanovic says he didn’t expect the photo to spread but that he’s a white nationalist who cares for all people and wants to “preserve what we have.”

Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, after a recent photo of the two reportedly surfaced, condemned the events and said he didn’t know Cvjetanovic.

The University of Nevada, Reno, also denounced the movement as corrosive to society.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dan Lestelle says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:57 am

    An education for a racist pos. This student does not need an education he needs an as s kicking.what a waste of skin. I hope his employment ends at urn. We don’t need a little Nazi follower.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Dan Lestelle says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Too bad he did not study us history

    Reply | Report comment

