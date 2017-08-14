Facing Criticism On Weak Comments, Trump Condemns KKK And Neo Nazis As ‘Thugs’

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is saying that “racism is evil” as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs.”

He is speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.

"Racism is evil," Pres. Trump says pointedly. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs." https://t.co/RX1QV9SJ13 pic.twitter.com/eM6iJzyutG — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, “does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute.”

Sessions said the Justice Department is pursuing the case “in every way.”

The president is in Washington for one day during a working vacation mostly in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Earlier Monday morning, the CEO of the nation’s third largest pharmaceutical company is resigning from the President’s American Manufacturing Council citing “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

President Donald Trump lashed out almost immediately Monday at Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on Twitter, saying Frazier “will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

