Boyfriend Arrested In Death Of Stockton Woman, 37, Found In Trash Can

August 15, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (AP) – A man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can in Stockton.

Daniel Winkler, initially detained by police as a person of interest, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of homicide.

The Stockton Police Department announced the arrest on its Facebook page.

20799250 1394652627297324 8982711252673085348 n Boyfriend Arrested In Death Of Stockton Woman, 37, Found In Trash Can

Daniel Winkler’s booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a possible dead person in a garbage can. They found a body wrapped up inside the can.

Police say a forensic examination conducted Monday indicated the woman died of stab wounds.

Police say Winkler and the woman were in a dating relationship, and detectives believe the death is a case of domestic violence.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch