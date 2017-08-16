Police: Woman Tried To Cash Fraudulent Check, Stole Bank Customer’s Car

August 16, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Ceres, Identity Theft

CERES (CBS13) – Authorities in Ceres are looking for a woman suspected of identity and car theft.

Ceres police say the woman walked into the Bank of America along Mitchell Road back on July 25 to try and cash a check using someone else’s identification. She was caught clearly on surveillance cameras and investigators have since released the footage.

ceres grand theft auto suspect 1 Police: Woman Tried To Cash Fraudulent Check, Stole Bank Customers Car

The suspect captured on surveillance cams walking into a Ceres Bank of America branch. (Credit: Ceres Police Department)

However, not only did she try and cash the fraudulent check that day, police say she also stole an unsuspecting customer’s keys from a bank counter.

The woman then took off in the stolen car. It was soon found abandoned in Turlock, but a credit card apparently left in the car was later used at a Turlock Target store and gas station in Manteca.

ceres grand theft auto suspect 2 Police: Woman Tried To Cash Fraudulent Check, Stole Bank Customers Car

Surveillance cams captured the suspect’s distinctive tattoos clearly. (Credit: Ceres Police Department)

Investigators hope the surveillance photos that clearly captured the woman’s distinctive tattoos help identify the woman.

Anyone who recognizes her or knows where she might be is asked to contact detectives at (209) 538-5730.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Neck tats, as well as the other disgusting tats, equals LOW-LIFE.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch