Elk Grove Train Crossing Has Hidden Danger For Bicyclists

ELK GROVE (CBS13) —A railroad crossing in Elk Grove is proving to be a tricky spot for bicyclists and pedestrians.

CBS13 viewer Jack Coulson emailed us to say there are sharp edges and rocks along the pathway at Elk Grove Boulevard and Union Pacific Crossing.

We checked it out and sure enough—there are spots that can pose a problem.

Jack tells us, “It would blow my tire if I hit it at any speed. I ride my bike down here almost every day–and I go out almost into the traffic to get around those sharp areas.”

Another bicyclist in the area echoes those concerns. Chris Viale tells us, “It’s actually pretty dangerous–I feel like if somebody’s not paying attention, they can really hurt themselves.”

We reached out to Union Pacific officials who tell us their top priority is always safety. We were told they’d be sending a crew out to the area to see what needs to be done.

They’re not promising any improvements overnight, but at least the wheels are in motion to improve the conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians.

