Report: Athletics Acquire RHP Chris Hatcher From Dodgers

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Oakland Athletics announced in a tweet Tuesday that the club acquired RHP Chris Hatcher from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international bonus slot money.
Hatcher, 32, has pitched 36 2/3 innings of relief for the Dodgers this season, throwing a 4.66 ERA with 43 strikeouts. He pitched for the Marlins from 2011-14 and spent the last three years in Los Angeles.
Hatcher has been suffering shoulder issues throughout this season but was activated from the disabled list on Sunday.