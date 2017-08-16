Report: Athletics Acquire RHP Chris Hatcher From Dodgers

August 16, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Chris Hatcher, Los Angeles Dodger, MLB, Oakland Athletics, pitcher

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Oakland Athletics announced in a tweet Tuesday that the club acquired RHP Chris Hatcher from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international bonus slot money.

Hatcher, 32, has pitched 36 2/3 innings of relief for the Dodgers this season, throwing a 4.66 ERA with 43 strikeouts. He pitched for the Marlins from 2011-14 and spent the last three years in Los Angeles.

Hatcher has been suffering shoulder issues throughout this season but was activated from the disabled list on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch