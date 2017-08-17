SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Police: Armed Man Barricaded Inside Fairfield Home With Woman

By Kelly Ryan

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Fairfield after reportedly firing shots.

Police responded to the area after reports of shots fired before 4 p.m. on Thursday at a home on the 1400 block of Michigan Street. Investigators say a man was inside the home at the time the shots were fired with his mother and a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The man’s mother has since left the home, but the woman is still inside.

Police say they’ve been in contact with the man by phone.

Two more shots were fired just past 4 p.m. on Thursday. It’s not known if the shots were directed at officers or fired in the home.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the neighborhood, but neighbors are still trying to look around and figure out what’s happening.

