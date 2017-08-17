Sacramento Police Release Body Camera Video Of Confrontation With Pregnant Woman

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Newly released Sacramento Police body camera video shows a tense exchange between officers with guns drawn and a pregnant woman.

Police released that video after the woman filed an internal affairs complaint, alleging she was pushed to the ground by the officers.

One of the videos shows a body camera on an officer with his gun drawn shouting, “Hands, let me see your hands put your hands up!”

Five seconds is all the time between that officer’s commands and a physical exchange with pregnant mother Zityrua Abraham.

“My kid is in the house,” Abraham says in the video. “Come one wait a minute my son is in there!”

That is the moment Abraham says officers pushed her to the ground.

In slow motion, the video shows Abraham’s reflection in the window, her legs on the ground as she works to get back up.

But there is no clear video of how she ended up on the ground, just an image of the officer pulling her from the doorway and directing her behind him.

Police say she fell as an officer removed her from her doorway.

“One of the officers actually grabbed the female by the arm, moved that female to the left, during that time she fell to the ground,” Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said.

From outside her home, where the incident unfolded, Abraham said she didn’t fall; she was pulled down by a second officer.

“I got pushed back a certain percentage, and then someone grabbed me back more and I fell right here,” Abraham said.

Ultimately the man police were looking for was not inside Abraham’s home.

Officers had the wrong guy.

“It’s a very unfortunate incident, and she has the right to be upset with what happened that day,” Sgt. Heinlein said.

Abraham is okay. Her baby is due in October, and doctors say he’s healthy. Her 1-year-old, will not remember what happened. But his mother will.

And now police have released video of the dramatic exchange that will be hard for anyone to forget.

Abraham says she is still considering filing a lawsuit against police, but she does not have a lawyer.

Police are still conducting an internal investigation over how officers handled the incident.