4 Inmates Injured In Large Fight At Tuolumne County Prison

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – Several inmates have been taken to the hospital after a large fight at a state prison in Tuolumne County.
A spokesperson from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the fight happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the Sierra Conservation Center prison. In total, officials estimates about 380 inmates were involved in the fight.
The fight lasted about five minutes, officials say. Prison staff fired warning shots, rubber bullets and chemical agents to get the situation under control.
Officials say four inmates were taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and lacerations. The injuries were not related to weapons and no weapons were found on the yard after the fight.
No staff was injured in the incident.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the fight.