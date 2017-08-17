4 Inmates Injured In Large Fight At Tuolumne County Prison

Filed Under: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, prison, Tuolumne County

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – Several inmates have been taken to the hospital after a large fight at a state prison in Tuolumne County.

A spokesperson from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the fight happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the Sierra Conservation Center prison. In total, officials estimates about 380 inmates were involved in the fight.

The fight lasted about five minutes, officials say. Prison staff fired warning shots, rubber bullets and chemical agents to get the situation under control.

Officials say four inmates were taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and lacerations. The injuries were not related to weapons and no weapons were found on the yard after the fight.

No staff was injured in the incident.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch