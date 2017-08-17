SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

Teen Bicyclist Killed In Suspected Natomas Hit-And-Run

NATOMAS (CBS13) — A teenager on a bike was struck and killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol says two 15-year-olds were riding on El Centro Road when one of them was struck by a vehicle.

The CHP believes the vehicle was a late model blue sedan.

There were reports of an erratic driver in the area, but it’s unclear if this is the same vehicle.

While the identity of the boy is being withheld until confirmation by the coroner, the CHP says the teens lived not far from the crash.

The stretch of road where the teen was struck has no streetlights, making it difficult to spot pedestrians. The CHP says this tragedy serves as a reminder for pedestrians and cyclists to make themselves visible with light-colored clothing and lights.

The second teen was physically uninjured.

