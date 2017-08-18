Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about some of the terrible quarterback play in the NFL Preseason games yesterday, and what teams will do to fix the problem. The guys also talked about Sean Smith of the Raiders getting arrested on assault charges. The guys finished the hour talking about the story of Le'Veon Bell rejecting a deal that his agent agreed to.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Chris Long support of Malcolm Jenkins, and what should be the future of the National Anthem in Sports. The guys also talked about Giancarlo Stanton looking for 60 home runs, and how weird baseball records are looked at.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming Mayweather McGregor fight in 8 days, and if fans actually want to see the fight. The guys took some calls from listeners who gave their opinion of the fight, and if they will actually pay for the fight. The guys ended the show giving their predictions for this Sunday's SummerSlam.

