August Big Time Fights: The Lo-Down – 8/18

Hour 1

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 11: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field on December 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about some of the terrible quarterback play in the NFL Preseason games yesterday, and what teams will do to fix the problem.  The guys also talked about Sean Smith of the Raiders getting arrested on assault charges.  The guys finished the hour talking about the story of Le’Veon Bell rejecting a deal that his agent agreed to.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 17: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds his fist in the air during the national anthem while Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles puts his arm around him prior to the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bills 20-16.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Chris Long support of Malcolm Jenkins, and what should be the future of the National Anthem in Sports. The guys also talked about Giancarlo Stanton looking for 60 home runs, and how weird baseball records are looked at.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

Seth Rollins celebrates his victory over John Cena at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City.

(Photo Credit: JP Yim/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming Mayweather McGregor fight in 8 days, and if fans actually want to see the fight.  The guys took some calls from listeners who gave their opinion of the fight, and if they will actually pay for the fight.  The guys ended the show giving their predictions for this Sunday’s SummerSlam.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

