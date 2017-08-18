Sheriff: Dirt Bikers Suspected Of Shooting Up Man’s Cars Near Foresthill

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is on for two suspects who shot up a man’s pickup truck and car in Placer County.

The incident happened near Foresthill Road, about 3.5 miles east of Deadwood Road, in rural Foresthill. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the man had parked his truck and went hiking.

At some point, the man ran into two motorcyclists on orange and white 4-stroke early 2000 KTM dirt bikes. Both riders were wearing matching riding and had white riding boots on. One of the bikes had a blue milk crate strapped to it, while the other had a white ice chest on the back.

The man noted that both men were carrying shotguns in slings.

After some time, the man returned to his truck and found that it had been riddled with shotgun blasts. A car he was towing was also riddled with bullets.

Deputies note that the man was out looking for a dirt road where he could safely drift his specially-built car. There is no evidence of a marijuana grow in the area.

Investigators believe the motorcyclists responsible were likely just camping in the area. Anyone with information on who they may be is asked to contact Placer County authorities at (530) 886-5375.