Jacksonville Fan Wears Custom Jaguars Kaepernick Jersey To Preseason Game [Photo]

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Despite still a free agent, Colin Kaepernick has a huge fan base surrounding him as many NFL enthusiasts hope the Super Bowl quarterback will sign to a desperate team.

Kaepernick, now widely known for his controversial National Anthem protest prior to a 2016 preseason game, continues to be in the headlines as multiple teams have opted out of signing the quarterback despite desperate need at the position, leading many to believe the NFL is blackballing him.

The Ravens and Seahawks discussed the thought of bringing him in but at the last minute went in a different direction, only adding more fuel to the controversial fire.

Despite no talks of him going anywhere at the moment, one Jacksonville fan remains hopeful as she was caught wearing a custom-made Colin Kaepernick Jaguars jersey to a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Field.

Over the past couple of days, Jacksonville Jaguars players Allen Robinson and Jalen Ramsey expressed their frustrations regarding quarterback Blake Bortles in different ways.

If Bortles potentially loses his starting position, the Jags will need a veteran to keep the team afloat.

Kaepernick remains a free agent, and it’s unclear if the team has any interest in signing the 29-year-old.

