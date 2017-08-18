Large Crowds Expected For Sacramento Common Concert On Monday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento and the Sacramento Police Department are getting ready for Monday’s free concert planned at the Capital Mall, when Grammy and Oscar-winning singer and rapper Common performs at Imagine Justice.

It’s one in a series of events planned over three days to bring attention to juvenile justice reform.

Banners already line the Capital Mall where more than 28,000 people are expected to come out.

Yet, concerns over large crowds gathering are on the minds of many, especially in light of attacks in Charolettesville and Barcelona.

“I think that that many people would be a little scary. Especially in an open area,” said a woman who only identified herself as Sandra. She works and lives in Sacramento.

Sacramento police have been planning for months around security issues, though they don’t forsee any issues related to the concert, explained Officer Linda Matthew, a spokesperson for the department.

She says they will deploy 30 extra patrol units, primarily as a precaution.

“We have our standard downtown core of officers, who are working, but, also in the downtown area, we will also have officers that work all of our events just in that downtown corridor,” said Matthew.

Officers will also be working on traffic issues. The department is warning drivers to expect delays and closures beginning Sunday until Tuesday morning around the Capitol Building. Ninth Street will be closed beginning Sunday. On Monday, Fifth to Eighth streets, along with L and N streets, will all be closed. Roads will reopen Tuesday morning.

The activist and artist Common is bringing his music and message to Sacramento.

The concert is the start of a three-day campaign that includes a day of lobbying at the Capitol to bring attention issues around juvenile incarceration.

They want to bring attention to California Senate Bill 395 that would require minors to have legal counsel before waiving their Miranda rights when in police custody. A second bill is Senate Bill 394, which would give minors sentenced to life without parole a chance to be released after serving 25 years.

Common also wants to discuss Senate Bill 10, which would allow more people to be released on bail without the requirement of a money-backed bond.

“As an artist, I believe it is my duty to fight injustice wherever it appears and take a stand for my fellow brothers and sisters. I believe it is my responsibility to use my platform to amplify the courageous voices of the movement and support the most marginalized members of our society,” Common said on the event’s website.

“I think it sends a good message and think people here will be very receptive to it,” said Angela Brown, who lives in Sacramento.

“Someone has to do it. Sometimes, the issue is swept under the rug, and if you can have somebody at his stature to do it here in Sacramento, that sheds light (on the issues) here in Sacramento,” said Richard Brown, who works and lives in Sacramento.

Other performers for Monday’s concert include J. Cole, Goapele, Los Rakas and Syncopated Ladies. Speakers include DeVon Franklin, Bryonn Bain, and Van Jones.

Anyone planning to attend the event is advised to check the event’s website for a list of what is allowed into the venue. For example, large bags, blankets and political signs are not allowed.

Doors open at 4 p.m. There is no reserved seating, so fans are advised to arrive early.