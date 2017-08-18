NBPA Players Voice Awards 2017 Winners Announced

The National Basketball Players Association announced the 2017 Players Voice Awards winners on Friday.
Garrett Temple of the Sacramento Kings was one of the “teammates with the biggest impact on and off the court.” He won the Teammate of the Year award in the West along with 14 others.
WEST
The teammates with the biggest impact on and off the court. Check out the #PlayersVoice Award winners for Bes… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 18, 2017
This year’s Most Valuable Player was Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook. The NBPA tweeted out a video congratulating Westbrook, complete with clips from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Dirk Nowitzki and more.
MVP
MVP
MVP
The 2017 #PlayersVoice Awards Most Valuable Player goes to @russwest44. #WhyNot https://t.co/DvCAmHV5WQ—
NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 18, 2017
See a list of more winners HERE.