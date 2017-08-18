SOLAR ECLIPSE: Viewing resources | Pet warning | Archive video: Cronkite reports on 1979 solar eclipse | Full coverage

NBPA Players Voice Awards 2017 Winners Announced

Filed Under: 2017 Players Voice Awards, Basketball, Garrett Temple, National Basketball Players Association, NBA, NBPA, Players Voice Awards, Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings

The National Basketball Players Association announced the 2017 Players Voice Awards winners on Friday.

Garrett Temple of the Sacramento Kings was one of the “teammates with the biggest impact on and off the court.” He won the Teammate of the Year award in the West along with 14 others.

This year’s Most Valuable Player was Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook. The NBPA tweeted out a video congratulating Westbrook, complete with clips from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Dirk Nowitzki and more.

See a list of more winners HERE.

 

 

