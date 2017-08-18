Venture Capitalist Slashes State Split Plan To Three Californias

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Someone wants to split up California.

But this time, venture capitalist Tim Draper is cutting his ambition in half. Instead of Six Californias, he’s looking at just three in a proposed initiative filed with the California Attorney General on Friday.

Northern Californians looking to run away from Sacramento and San Francisco to join the state of Jefferson will be severely disappointed as the proposal draws the line for Northern California all the way past the current state capital.

The new California would consist of coastal regions including Monterey County and Los Angeles.

Southern California, which you might expect would include Los Angeles, instead covers counties ranging from Fresno to San Diego.

The fate of Tulare County is assumed to be a part of Southern California, but Draper’s proposal left the county out, presumably to be annexed to Nevada, and instead opted to pick Imperial County twice.

Here’s a list of the counties in each region:

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa,

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Lake

Lassen

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Modoc

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

Sacramento

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Sierra

Siskiyou

Shasta

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Monterey

San Benito

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Ventura

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Fresno

Imperial (twice)

Inyo

Kern

Kings

Madera

Mono

Orange

Riverside

San Bernardino

San Diego

PRESUMABLY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA