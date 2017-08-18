Venture Capitalist Slashes State Split Plan To Three Californias

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Someone wants to split up California.
But this time, venture capitalist Tim Draper is cutting his ambition in half. Instead of Six Californias, he’s looking at just three in a proposed initiative filed with the California Attorney General on Friday.
Northern Californians looking to run away from Sacramento and San Francisco to join the state of Jefferson will be severely disappointed as the proposal draws the line for Northern California all the way past the current state capital.
The new California would consist of coastal regions including Monterey County and Los Angeles.
Southern California, which you might expect would include Los Angeles, instead covers counties ranging from Fresno to San Diego.
The fate of Tulare County is assumed to be a part of Southern California, but Draper’s proposal left the county out, presumably to be annexed to Nevada, and instead opted to pick Imperial County twice.
Here’s a list of the counties in each region:
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa,
- Contra Costa
- Del Norte
- El Dorado
- Glenn
- Humboldt
- Lake
- Lassen
- Marin
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Modoc
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- Sacramento
- San Francisco
- San Joaquin
- San Mateo
- Santa Clara
- Santa Cruz
- Sierra
- Siskiyou
- Shasta
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Sutter
- Tehama
- Trinity
- Tuolumne
- Yolo
- Yuba
CALIFORNIA
- Los Angeles
- Monterey
- San Benito
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Ventura
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- Fresno
- Imperial (twice)
- Inyo
- Kern
- Kings
- Madera
- Mono
- Orange
- Riverside
- San Bernardino
- San Diego
PRESUMABLY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- Tulare