CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Surveillance Video Shows Intense Robbery At Natomas Convenience Store

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Chilling surveillance video shows a takeover robbery inside a Natomas convenience store.

The high-definition color video captures three masked men threatening a clerk at gunpoint.

“Who here?” one suspect shouts. “Who here, who here?”

The apparent robbery leader points the weapon at the clerk, then shouts demands.

“Tie him up, tie him up, tie him up! Hurry up, tie him up!”

With one hand aimed at the clerk, the gunman pulls out giant bags from his pants with the other, as the clerk is tied up and forced to the floor.

“You lock the door? Bro, you lock the door?”

The clerk, who has a wife and daughter, followed the gunman’s demands and was not hurt. He did not want his face on camera when he spoke to us about the terrifying hold-up.

“I thought, I mean, they gonna tie me and take me with them, you know somehow,” the clerk said. “Or they were gonna try and kill me or something.”

In his near-decade on this job, the clerk says this was the store’s only hold up. Loyal customers at this Natomas convenience store, Tobacco Plus are stunned by what the video shows.

“Very, very graphic,” one customer said.

“I would really hope they’re not from the community because that’s awful,” another customer said. “I don’t know who these people are, I don’t know what they’re going through, but man, it’s scary.”

The suspects were in and out of the store in just two minutes.

Part of that time, out of frame, loading up cash and store merchandise in the big bags they brought in.

Video also shows the getaway, ending a frightening encounter for a convenience store clerk and beginning the search for the violent masked men.