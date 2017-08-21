ECLIPSE: Your Photos | Video: First Family takes it all in STOCKTON: Bicycle master plan nearing completion

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car During Solar Eclipse

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: A view of the Solar Eclipse through the clouds over New York city on August 21, 2017 in New York, New York.
(Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

HYDEN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a car fatally struck a pedestrian during the solar eclipse.

Trooper Jody Sims says in a news release that the car crossed the center line and hit a utility pole and two women on a sidewalk in Hyden.

Media outlets report the pedestrians had been watching the partial eclipse. Hyden is in southeastern Kentucky, about 120 miles southeast of Lexington.

Sims says 23-year-old pedestrian Mackenzie P. Hays of Hazard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another pedestrian, 41-year-old Rhonda Belcher of Wooton, was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, and the driver of the car, 38-year-old Alyssa Noble of Hyden was transported to Holston-Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The condition of Wooton and Noble weren’t immediately known.

State police are investigating.

 

