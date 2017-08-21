ECLIPSE: Your Photos | Video: First Family takes it all in STOCKTON: Bicycle master plan nearing completion

Tamping Down Tampering Accusations: The Lo-Down – 8/21

Hour 1

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: A view of the Solar Eclipse through the clouds over New York city on August 21, 2017 in New York, New York.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about the underwhelming solar eclipse today.  The guys then talked about the reports of Roger Goodell getting an extension, and they ask, “What does the NFL Commissioner actually do day to day”?  The guys also went over some of the NFL head coaches who they think will be on the hot seat this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 8: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the game on December 8, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys go over their best and worst from the weekend, and go over their picks from SummerSlam on Sunday.  The guys also talked about the AP Top 25 in College Football, and talk about some of the pros and cons of rankings.  The guys talked some more NFL and ranked the quarterbacks in the AFC West.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, April 20 included Magic Johnson, Gabourey Sidibe

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Lakers getting investigated for tampering with Paul George after Magic Johnson was on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.  The guys asked what tampering even looks like, and if the NBA could really do something to stop teams from “tampering.”  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

