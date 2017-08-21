Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about the underwhelming solar eclipse today. The guys then talked about the reports of Roger Goodell getting an extension, and they ask, “What does the NFL Commissioner actually do day to day”? The guys also went over some of the NFL head coaches who they think will be on the hot seat this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys go over their best and worst from the weekend, and go over their picks from SummerSlam on Sunday. The guys also talked about the AP Top 25 in College Football, and talk about some of the pros and cons of rankings. The guys talked some more NFL and ranked the quarterbacks in the AFC West. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Lakers getting investigated for tampering with Paul George after Magic Johnson was on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The guys asked what tampering even looks like, and if the NBA could really do something to stop teams from “tampering.” All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.